More Obituaries for GINO DEL ZOTTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GINO GIACINTO DEL ZOTTO

GINO GIACINTO DEL ZOTTO Obituary
DEL ZOTTO, GINO GIACINTO Passed away at Humber Heights Retirement Home, Toronto on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Celestina. Loving father of Joe (Mary) and Dino (Maureen). Beloved Nonno of Amanda, Joseph and Anthony. Dear brother to the late Antonio, Rita DiGenova, Matilda Morassutti, and Elio. Gino will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will have private services. Please visit Gino's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2020
