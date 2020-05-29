TOFFOLI, GINO PIETRO It is with profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of our beloved father and grandfather Gino Toffoli, on May 27, 2020, at the age of 82. Predeceased one year ago by his beloved wife Luisa (May 27, 2019). Cherished father of Claudio (Connie) and Nadia (Remo Zadra). Proud nonno of Erica, Matthew, Luca and Davide. Survived by his brother Oliver. During this unprecedented situation with COVID-19, it is with very heavy hearts that our family has made the difficult decision to hold a private funeral with our immediate family, in honor of our dear father and grandfather, Gino Toffoli. We have chosen to do this in order to minimize the threat of spreading the coronavirus. Ultimately, we recognize that the health and safety of our family and friends comes first. We appreciate your love and support at this time and we welcome your messages of condolence. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Villa Charities in memory of Gino. A tribute and celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to do so.