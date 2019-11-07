GIOCONDA "JACKIE" ROSATI

Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON
M9N 1X7
(416)-241-4618
Obituary

ROSATI, GIOCONDA "JACKIE" Peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Elio Rosati. Loving mother of Donna Castledine. Fondly remembered by her foster daughter Helen, her husband Paul Murray and their children Gerrald, Jessica and Christopher. Jackie will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Founder of the C.I.B.P.A. Ladies' Auxiliary. Former employee and longtime patron of Villa Colombo, Toronto. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Toronto, on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 49 George St., Weston, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. Private interment at Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Michaels Hospital or Sick Kids Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2019
