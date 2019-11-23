Giorgina FARRUGIA

Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON M9W4J9
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
2194 Kipling Ave.
View Map
Obituary

FARRUGIA, Giorgina (nee MIZZI) Passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 96. Born in Qormi, Malta, she was predeceased by devoted husband George. Loving mother to 10 children – Victoria (late Nick) Codispoti, George (Mary), Michael (Rose), Joseph (Lina), Paul (Marion), Carmen (late George) Ellul, John, Doreen (Douglas) Cody, Eugene (Denise) and Frank (Maria). Cherished grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her four siblings. Giorgina will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave., Toronto (North of Rexdale Blvd.), Sunday, 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Ave., on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Benedict Church or donations for the support of her foster child (thru World Vision) c/o Paul Farrugia would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019
