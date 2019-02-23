ZUZEK, Giovanna (nee GARDINI) After a long illness, passed away peacefully at North York General Hospital on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved spouse of Karel Zuzek, mother of Ingrid, Carmencita (Bardini) and Roberto and their families. Sister of Paola Gardini. Predeceased by sisters Anna and Maria Teresa. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stoplights west of Yonge St.) on Monday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation two hours prior. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North York General Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019