COLETTA, GIOVANNI Unexpectedly, on July 10, 2019 at Humber River Hospital at the young age of 59. Reunited in Heaven with his loving mother Evelina. Cherished son to Raffaele and father to Emily and Meagan. Big brother to Rosalia (Matthew Castelli), Ida (Rick DeRuiter), Linda (John Di Nallo). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcomed at the Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin St. (south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard de Clairvaux Church, 1789 Lawrence Ave. W. Entombment in Westminster Cemetery. Donation may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019