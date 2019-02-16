FASCIANO, Giovanni Passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 11, 2019 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father of Tony and Maria. Much loved brother of the late Antonietta. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Giovanni came to Canada in 1951 and started work shortly thereafter as an apprentice Sheet Metal Worker. As he became skilled in his profession, he took on the role of foreman and was valued by his company and co-workers for getting the job done right. After he retired at the age of 67, he took on the full time role of city farmer. He loved spending time cultivating his vegetable garden and we all enjoyed the "vegetables" of his labour. Giovanni will be sadly missed and remembered fondly for his kindness and hard work ethic. He will also be lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends in both Canada and Italy. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., at Burnhamthorpe, on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 3914 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven to follow. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
