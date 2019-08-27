GIOVANNI SINOPOLI

  • "My sincere condolences to Carmen and her family. May your..."
    - Dennis Coffey
Service Information
Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON
M9W 5T1
(416)-679-1803
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
Obituary

SINOPOLI, GIOVANNI Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Humber River Hospital, at the age 94. Beloved husband of Giovannina for 69 years. Reunited with his son Tony. Will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Thursday, August 29th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the Glendale Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019
