SINOPOLI, GIOVANNI Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Humber River Hospital, at the age 94. Beloved husband of Giovannina for 69 years. Reunited with his son Tony. Will be dearly missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation to be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Thursday, August 29th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the Glendale Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 27, 2019