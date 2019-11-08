Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Giovanninna NASELLO. View Sign Obituary

NASELLO, Sister Giovanninna Congregation of Notre Dame October 18, 1927 - November 6, 2019 Peacefully at St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, Toronto, ON, Sister Giovannina (Jenny) Nasello, of the Congregation of Notre Dame, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in her ninety-third year. She was predeceased by her parents Concettina Cannizzaro and Michele Mario Nasello, her brothers Sam and Albert and her sister Mary Cannata. She is survived by her siblings Rose Simone, Carmen Del Zotto, Clara Nasello CND, Michael, Norma Dunne and Helen Florio. She will be missed by her many cherished nieces and nephews. Jenny will be fondly remembered by her religious community, students and collaborators in ministry. Born in Toronto, first of her siblings, she entered the Congregation of Notre Dame in 1947, where she dedicated her life working in education in Montreal, Westport, Toronto, Brockville and parish ministry in Ottawa and Quesnel, BC. Visitation will take place at St. Joseph Residence, 2 O'Connor Drive, on Friday, November 8th, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of The Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at 2 O'Connor Drive. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Drive, Toronto.



