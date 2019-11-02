ALBRECHT, Gisela February 18, 1928 - October 26, 2019 Gisela Albrecht, dear sister of Britta (Bruno Conzelmann), passed away peacefully as the result of a stroke. She was the beloved "Auntie" to Bruce and Debbi Conzelmann and Roger and Helen Conzelmann. She will also be greatly missed by her grandnephews and nieces Chris and Cheryl, Scott and Erica, Jeff, and Nicole. Gisela was born in Saalfeld, Germany to Wilhelm and Maria Albrecht. Losing both her parents at an early age, she found her way to Hamburg, Germany where she began her nursing career at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf. In 1957, she immigrated to Canada working for several months at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. In 1958, she joined the nursing department at Queen Street Mental Health Centre (the old 999 Queen St. West). Gisela would remain there for the rest of her nursing career. At the time of her retirement, in 1994, she had become Acting Director of Nursing. Before arthritis slowed her down she enjoyed her cats, travelling, jazz music and swimming; but her favorite times were with the family, especially at the cottage on Soyers Lake. Thanks for the memories Auntie! Her family is most grateful for the exceptional care Gisela received from the nurses and physicians at Southlake Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Gisela's Life will be held at Red Crest Golf Club, 17700 Keele St. (just north of Hwy. 9), King Township, on November 30, 2019 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. (tributes at 3:00 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, donations to www.southlakeregional.ca would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019