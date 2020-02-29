Home

More Obituaries for Gisela FALASCONI
Gisela FALASCONI

Gisela FALASCONI Obituary
FALASCONI, Gisela Passed away peacefully at the Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ontario, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Rolando. Cherished mother of Carlo, Anna, Claudia and Roland (Lisa). Proud Nana of Brittany, Gemma, Matteo and Amalia. Gisela will be deeply missed by those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gisela's memory to the COPD Foundation or the Canadian Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
