GELHARD, Gisela Helga (nee OSTROWSKI) Gisela Helga Gelhard passed away at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Walfried Albert Gelhard (1991). Loving mother of Roland and his wife Tina, and Wolfgang and his wife Andrea. Proud grandmother of Jake, Matthew, Matthew (Amanda), Benjamin and Aidan; great-grandmother of Austin. Gisela was the Aunt of Jack, Astrid, Tosca, Ron, Uli and Jutta. Friends may visit with family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the start of a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment at Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill, ON, following the Service. Donations to either the Parkinson Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gisela Helga GELHARD.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019