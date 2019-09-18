CRISTOFOLI, GIUDITTA Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Olivio. Cherished by her daughter Rosemary. Always remembered by her brother Antonio. Predeceased by her sister Severina. Forever loved and admired by the Sasso family and her many relatives and friends. Friends and relatives are welcomed to offer their respect to Giuditta and her family on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 5-9 p.m. at the Bernardo Funeral Homes, located at 2960 Dufferin St., Toronto. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church (2 Richardson Ave.), Toronto. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery (on Hwy. 27, north of Steeles Ave. W.). If desired, a donation may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 18, 2019