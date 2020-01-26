|
POLIDORO, GIULIA Giulia Polidoro, age 96, passed away peacefully January 24, 2020, with her family by her side. Giulia was born on July 13, 1924 in Fossacesia, Italy, the youngest of seven. Wife of late Rocco Polidoro, beloved mother of Domenico (Filomena), Vincenzo (Barbara), Antonio (Gail); devoted grandmother of Kimberly, Julie, Rocky, Cristina, Vince Jr., Marc, Nicholas, Loredana and Brandon. Great-grandmother of 10. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave E. (at Midland), on Monday, January 27th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Lawrence Martyr Parish, 2210 Lawrence Ave. E., on Tuesday, January 28th, at 12:30 p.m. Entombment Highland Memory Gardens. Giulia was the light of our family and will be forever in our hearts. Ti vogliamo tanto bene, Nonna.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020