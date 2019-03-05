VIOLO, Giulia With her family by her side, Giulia Violo (92) passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga. Beloved wife of the late Tommaso. Loving mother of Aldo (Nancy), Carlo, Roger (Denise) and Maryanne (Joe). Devoted Nonna of Tom, Tara, Ross, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Spencer, Dylan, Julia, Sonya and the late Paul. Adored Bisnonna of Brodie, Kingston, Grayson, Julia Rose, Ruby, Clayton and great-great-grandmother of Paisley. Survived by her siblings, Giovanna, Paul (Mary), Mary Francioni, Assunta Forgione and Arnaldo (Rita). Family and Friends may visit at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Wednesday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church, 409 Markland Rd., Etobicoke, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, remembrances may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019