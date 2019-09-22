CUZZANITI, Giuseppa March 11, 1921 – September 19, 2019 Passed peacefully in her 99th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Salvatore and son Franco. Beloved mother of Rosalia (Agostino Gullo). Devoted nonna of Marina (Richard Pare) and Tony (Edna Dellosa) and great-nonna of Jessica, Vincent and Reaghan. She will be forever loved and missed. Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Patrick's Parish, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham, at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 22, 2019