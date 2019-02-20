Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIUSEPPE "JOE" AIELLO. View Sign

AIELLO, GIUSEPPE "JOE" January 17, 1959 - February 16, 2019 God called Joe suddenly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 60. Reunited in Heaven with his loving father, Giovanni. He will be forever missed by his loving mother, Adelina and son John Karl. Cherished by his dear brothers, Phil, Walter (Judy) and sister Saveria (Lodovico Raffin). Proud Zio to Gabriella (Joe Chimienti) and Laura. Great-Uncle to Vito Giovanni and Stefano Giuseppe. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. Joe's career and lifelong passion was catering. Proud owner of Fontana Express. Joe was a legendary caterer deeply rooted at the municipal offices at the City Of Vaughan for almost 2 decades. Providing food and catering services to the thousands of daily occupants and dignitaries working and walking in the offices and hallways at Recreation and Community and Vaughan Senior Social Centers. Early in his career, Joe was best known for his wedding banquet consulting and managing at Fontana Gardens Banquet Halls Vaughan and his incredible talent and creativity for baking, decorating pastries and wedding cakes. Joe was a natural artist and loved his music, friends, family and hockey. Joe was also active in his community, coaching and mentoring young athletes through hockey and soccer. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., north of Steeles Ave.) If so desired, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com

AIELLO, GIUSEPPE "JOE" January 17, 1959 - February 16, 2019 God called Joe suddenly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 60. Reunited in Heaven with his loving father, Giovanni. He will be forever missed by his loving mother, Adelina and son John Karl. Cherished by his dear brothers, Phil, Walter (Judy) and sister Saveria (Lodovico Raffin). Proud Zio to Gabriella (Joe Chimienti) and Laura. Great-Uncle to Vito Giovanni and Stefano Giuseppe. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and many friends. Joe's career and lifelong passion was catering. Proud owner of Fontana Express. Joe was a legendary caterer deeply rooted at the municipal offices at the City Of Vaughan for almost 2 decades. Providing food and catering services to the thousands of daily occupants and dignitaries working and walking in the offices and hallways at Recreation and Community and Vaughan Senior Social Centers. Early in his career, Joe was best known for his wedding banquet consulting and managing at Fontana Gardens Banquet Halls Vaughan and his incredible talent and creativity for baking, decorating pastries and wedding cakes. Joe was a natural artist and loved his music, friends, family and hockey. Joe was also active in his community, coaching and mentoring young athletes through hockey and soccer. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., north of Steeles Ave.) If so desired, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com Funeral Home Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.

8101 Weston Road

Woodbridge , ON L4L 1A6

(905) 850-3332 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close