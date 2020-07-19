1/
Giuseppe "Joe" AMATO
AMATO, Giuseppe "Joe" May 5, 1942 - July 16, 2020 Joe died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 16, 2020, after a short and difficult battle with cancer. Beloved husband to Domenica (51 years) and proud father of Davide (Colleen), Joe (Kim) and Andria (Richard). Predeceased by daughter-in-law Letizia. Loving Nonno to Evan, Stefania, Merrick, Anthony and Nicholas. Son of Davide and Bruna Amato. Survived by elder sister Concetta and predeceased by elder siblings Rosa, Antonio and Raffaele. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. A man of conviction who was defined by his manners and moral compass, Joe was a lover of the outdoors, an avid follower of current events and professional soccer and the biggest fan of any sport his grandchildren played. He loved unconditionally. His friendly and inviting smile lit up every room he entered. Joe was a protector and great judge of character. If he considered you a friend, you were always welcome at his table with a loving smile and a glass of homemade wine. All who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss him dearly. Respecting the current situation and pandemic building restrictions, a Funeral Visitation and Service will be for invited guests only. Arrangements in care of Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Oakville, for condolences and donations visit www.glenoaks.ca In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or Lung Association of Canada is greatly appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
