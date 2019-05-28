PALLOTTA, GIUSEPPE ANTONIO 1935 - 2019 God called Giuseppe Pallotta on May 26, 2019, at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. He will be reunited with his loving wife Liviantonia. Cherished by his loving daughters Maria (Frank) and Lina (Frank), held dear in the hearts of his grandchildren Netta (Carlo), Michael, Melissa (Matthew), Erica and Josh. Loved by his great-grandchildren Julian and Olivia. He will be deeply missed by his aunts, uncle, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. He will be held dear in the hearts of family, relatives and friends here and in Italy. Visitations will take place at the DeMarco Funeral Visitation Centre (8003 Weston Road, Woodbridge, Ontario. Tel. 905-850-9500), on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Jane Frances Roman Catholic Church (2747 Jane Street, Toronto, Ontario). Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, Ontario). Online condolences may be made at: www.demarcofuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019