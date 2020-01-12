|
ATTARDI, GIUSEPPE At Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, January 10, 2020. Giuseppe, beloved husband of the late Lina. Dear father of Marcello (Sue) and Sam (late Kari). Loving grandfather of Stefanie (Joe), David (Kristen) and Brandon. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. in St. Lawrence Church (Lawrence east of Birchmount). Interment at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020