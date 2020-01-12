Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Resources
More Obituaries for GIUSEPPE ATTARDI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIUSEPPE ATTARDI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GIUSEPPE ATTARDI Obituary
ATTARDI, GIUSEPPE At Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, January 10, 2020. Giuseppe, beloved husband of the late Lina. Dear father of Marcello (Sue) and Sam (late Kari). Loving grandfather of Stefanie (Joe), David (Kristen) and Brandon. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. in St. Lawrence Church (Lawrence east of Birchmount). Interment at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GIUSEPPE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -