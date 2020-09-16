1/
GIUSEPPE (JOE) CIRONE
CIRONE, GIUSEPPE (JOE) Peacefully passed away on September 14, 2020, in his 85th year. Joe will be missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Maria (nee Battaglia), loving father of Rocchetta Marie (Massoud), Domenic (Lucy). Cherished Grandfather of Victoria, his Sweetheart. Survived by his brother Nick (late Chiara) and by his nieces, nephews and many cousins. Predeceased by his parents Domenico and Rocca and by his brother Antonio and sister in-law Caterina. Joe was devoted to his family, a hard worker, a good friend and founding partner of Concord Food Centre. Family visitation on Thursday, September 17th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends and Relatives are strongly encouraged to send condolences through www. jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca and are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18th at St. Pascal Baylon Church, 92 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humber River Hospital Foundation and to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
4162236050
