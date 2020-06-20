GIUSEPPE COLBACCHIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GIUSEPPE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLBACCHIN, GIUSEPPE September 5, 1935 – June 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Colbacchin, beloved husband of Marie; dear father of Patrizia (Craig) and Antonella (Poul); and proud Nonno of Lauren and Christina. Joseph was born in Bassano del Grappa, Italy. He married his childhood sweetheart, Marie, and they moved to Canada to follow their dreams. After many years of working his way up in some of Toronto's finest restaurants and hotels, Joseph, together with Marie, proudly owned and operated two successful restaurants in Brampton, Trattoria Via Veneto and Chez Marie, later Bassano Café. Good food, good wine and beautiful atmosphere are what he always strived for. After retiring in 1997, Joseph and Marie moved to Victoria, BC or "Shangri-la" as he liked to call it. Always an artist at heart, he modelled beautiful ceramic flowers whenever he could and in Victoria was always able to follow his passion for golf, bridge and gardening year round. "Fantastic!" Joseph will be lovingly remembered by his many relatives in Italy and his family and friends here in Canada. In Memory of Joseph, donations to BC Cancer would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences may be left at firstmemorialsaanich.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
2506585244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved