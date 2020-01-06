|
De LAURENTIIS, GIUSEPPE It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Giuseppe (Joe) De Laurentiis on January 2, 2020, at Markham Stouffville Hospital in Markham, Ontario. He will finally be embraced by his mother Adelina and father Vincenzo and his brothers Berardo, Severino and sister Carina. He will be missed by his loving wife Maria Grazia and his children Vincent and Adele and her husband Lorenzo, his sisters Iola and Rita. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Gerry, Edward, Christopher, Jeffrey, Michael and Nicholas and his many great-grandchildren. Oh how he loved his great grandchildren, Elena, Lorenzo, Natasha, Matteo, Nolan, Mason, Naomi, Amelia, River, Ryder, Rohan, Riley and Zoey. Joe was born in Miano, Teramo, Italy, on January 2, 1927. He left his young family in 1952 to immigrate to Venezuela and then in 1956, he immigrated to Toronto, Canada, there he was joined by his young family. For many years, he worked for his uncle's restaurant business "The Dell Tavern" and later he worked for Peak Freans. He proudly worked hard to provide for his family so many opportunities that this great country had to offer. The family is very thankful to all the staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital for providing excellent care. Visitation for family and friends will be held, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave. (north of Hwy. 7), Markham. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, January 8th, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 5633 Hwy. 7 (east of McCowan Rd.), followed by entombment at Highland Memory Gardens. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario in memory of Giuseppe, would be appreciated by his family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020