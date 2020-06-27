DE LUCA, GIUSEPPE "JOE" March 18, 1931 – June 24, 2020 Born in Carapelle Calvisio, Italy Deceased in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada It is with profound sadness that we mourn the sudden loss of an inherently good man. Known to all as Joe or "Peppino", his life touched many near and far with his kindness and gentle nature. Joe devoted his life to his beloved, Giuseppina. From the moment she arrived in Canada as his bride in 1954, Joe and Giuseppina worked always in tandem to build a beautiful life that spanned 66 years. A dedicated father, Joe was always there for his daughters Gilda (Robert Martellacci) and Bruna (Daniel Di Monte); he was a very proud grandfather to David (Sabrina), Nicholas (Diana), Nicole and Matthew. And no one could miss the twinkle in his eye when he and Giuseppina were blessed with three great-grandchildren: Luca, Sammy, and Oliver. Joe will be deeply missed by his sister Adriana (the late Nello), his brother Luciano (Pamela), sister-in-law Caterina (his late brother Giacinto), his late brother Marco and sister-in-law Vera, sister-in-law Dora (Antonio), and sister-in-law Giovanna (the late Domenico). As an uncle, Zio Joe's deep attaction for his gaggle of nieces and nephews ran deep. Joe was deeply loved, by family and friends, young and old. He will be remembered for his smile, his hearty laugh, his kindness to all, and his willingness to add a helping hand. Joe was a rare breed who always 'stepped up'. Heaven is today a brighter place as Joe takes his seat alongside his parents Gerardina and Vincenzo, his brothers Giacinto and Marco, and Vera, Nello, Domenico, and nephew Vince. May he rest in peace until we meet again. Donations in his honour may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.



