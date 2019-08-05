Di SABATINO, GIUSEPPE "JOE" Peacefully passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Pina. Caring and devoted father to Marino (Lola), Mirko (Anna) and Gloria (Tony). Proud Nonno to Amanda, Martina, Julia, Erik, Alessandro, Stefano and the late Oriana. Loving brother to Donato (the late Maddalena), Annunziata (the late Francesco), Pietro (Carla), Elisa (the late Antonio) and Valder (the late Rita). Joe will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of his many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. The final rite of committal and burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children or the Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff at North York General Hospital for their care and compassion. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 5, 2019