1/1
GIUSEPPE (JOE) FOTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GIUSEPPE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOTI, GIUSEPPE (JOE) God called Joe on October 12, 2020. Joe is now reunited in heaven with his mother, Domenica and his brother, Francesco. Loving son of Giovanni. Beloved husband of Tanina and father to Domenica (Bogdan Nikolajevic), Giovanni (Margaret) and Francesco (Jennifer) and proud nonno to Luka, Léo, Joseph, Isabella and Sofia. Always missed by his brothers Tony, Bruno (Michelle) and sister-in-law Mary Soltys. Relatives and friends are welcomed to The Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin St. on Thursday from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Norbert's Church (100 Regent Rd.) on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Joe loved his family deeply and lived life on his own terms : "Better to live one day as a lion, than 100 days as a sheep." He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON M6B 3S9
(416) 789-7661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bernardo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved