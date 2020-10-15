FOTI, GIUSEPPE (JOE) God called Joe on October 12, 2020. Joe is now reunited in heaven with his mother, Domenica and his brother, Francesco. Loving son of Giovanni. Beloved husband of Tanina and father to Domenica (Bogdan Nikolajevic), Giovanni (Margaret) and Francesco (Jennifer) and proud nonno to Luka, Léo, Joseph, Isabella and Sofia. Always missed by his brothers Tony, Bruno (Michelle) and sister-in-law Mary Soltys. Relatives and friends are welcomed to The Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin St. on Thursday from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Norbert's Church (100 Regent Rd.) on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment in Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Joe loved his family deeply and lived life on his own terms : "Better to live one day as a lion, than 100 days as a sheep." He will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.