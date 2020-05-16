SANNUTO, GIUSEPPE (JOSEPH) FRANCESCO We are sad to share the news that Giuseppe (Joseph) Francesco Sannuto, in his 90th year, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at Victoria Place Residence in Kitchener. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Irene. Loved father to Angela (Bryan), Ralph (Shelley) and Joe Jr. and doting Papa to Adam (Stav), Sarah (Roger), Christopher (Brittany), Stephanie, Nicolas and great-grandchildren Winston and Brooklynn. He will be sadly missed by his sister Noreen (Aldo) Lista, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by parents Rafael and Concetta and siblings Josie Pisani and Michael Sannuto. Born in Toronto, March 19, 1931, Joseph grew up and lived in Toronto, Rexdale and Vancouver, until retiring with Irene to their cottage at Belle Aire Beach, Lake Simcoe. His career as a designer of men's clothing came from his creativity and eye for fashion, innovation and excellence. Joseph was a longtime member and served as President of the Toronto Club of Clothing Designers and the International Association of Clothing Designers. Joseph loved his workshop, was fascinated with science and technology and embraced new learning. Above all he was devoted to his family; time together was always a priority. Special thanks to the staff at Victoria Place for their generous care and friendship and to Erb & Good Family Funeral Home for their support and assistance in these difficult days. Cremation has taken place. Burial and a celebration of Joseph's life will take place at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo, at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.