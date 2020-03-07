|
LISTRO, Giuseppe "Peppino" Born in Pachino, Sicily, on January 18, 1921 and passed peacefully in Toronto, Ontario, on March 4, 2020, at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Concettina Listro (nee DiPietro) and loving father to Corrado (Laura), Francesca (Elio) and Paul (Erin). Devoted Nonno to Andrea (Yossi), Nadia (Nick), Daniela (Derek), Stefanie (Johnny), Joey, Francesca, Sean and Evan and adored great-grandfather to Olivia, Gianna, Christian and Isabella. Dear brother to the late Francesca Listro and son to the late Corrado and Concetta Listro. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETARY & VISITATION CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (North of St. Clair Ave. E.), 416-267-8229, for visitation on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020