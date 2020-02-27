|
|
ZAMPARO, GIUSEPPE MARIO A gentleman to the end, our beloved Giuseppe Zamparo has peacefully fallen asleep to be with his loving late wife, Gioconda. He will be sadly missed by his children, Ileana Battiston (Flavio), Nives and Joe (Melissa). He was the loving grandfather to Daniel (Andrea), Adrian, Eric, Lucas, Sebastian, Julia and Matthew and great-grandfather to baby James. Loving brother to the late Angelo (Lidia), Remigio (Maria) and the late Angelina (Guido Gregoris). He will be dearly missed by all of his nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Giuseppe was a pillar in Ontario's masonry industry for over 70 years. Giuseppe immigrated to Canada in 1950 and soon after, with his brother Remigio, began Zamparo Brothers in 1963. His many years in the industry earned him much respect and paved the way for what Jazbrick is today. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, (4671 Hwy. #7, Woodbridge, 905-851-9100), on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Clare of Assisi Church (150 St. Francis Avenue, Woodbridge), on Saturday, Feburary 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Hospital for Sick Children. Please visit our book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2020