GIUSEPPE PICCOLO

PICCOLO, GIUSEPPE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Giuseppe "Joe" Piccolo, at the age of 64 years, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband to Lily. Proud father to Nicola and Adriana. Joe will be missed by his extended family and many friends. Family and friends will be received at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (west of Warden Ave.), 416-773-0933, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church, 2210 Lawrence Ave. E., on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Assumption Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 25, 2020
