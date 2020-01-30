Home

GIUSEPPE RUBINO

GIUSEPPE RUBINO Obituary
RUBINO, GIUSEPPE September 5, 1926 – January 26, 2020 Peacefully, at Humber River Hospital at the age of 93. Beloved husband to Maria-Arcangela Capotosto. Loving father to Luana (Lucio), Enio (Ghazala), Olga and Diana. Grandfather to Stefania (Anthony), Giancarlo (Danielle), Davide (Laura), and Cristina and great-grandfather to Leo, Andrea, Vivianna, Jessica and Lucas. Relatives and friends are welcomed at The Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin Street, on Wednesday, from 6 – 9 p.m., and Thursday, from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial on Friday, January 31, 2020, in St. Bernard de Clairvaux Church at 10 a.m. Entombment in Westminster Cemetery. Any donation to the Sunnybrook Hospital Odette Cancer Center would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020
