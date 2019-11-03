SCROFANO, Giuseppe "Joe" Quietly passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on October 30, 2019, with his family by his side. Affectionately known to others as "Pepe" and "Joe the Barber". He will be dearly missed and cherished by his family, friends and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., for a visitation on Thursday, November 7th from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 8th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service to be held in the Giffen-Mack Funeral chapel on Saturday, November 9th at 11 a.m.Online condolences can be left at www.giffenmackdanforth.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2019