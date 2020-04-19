SGRO, Giuseppe November 4, 1931 – April 17, 2020 It is with great sorrow that the family announce the passing of Giuseppe (Joe) on Friday, April 17, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Caterina. Beloved father of Betty and Jay (Aldon). Proud grandfather of Meghan (Michael), Britni and Madison. Adoring great-grandfather of Lucas and Sebastian. He is survived by his brother-in-laws Sam and Tony (Lucy). Joe will now join his siblings Anna Maria, Nicola, Gregory and Antonio, and his sister-in-laws Antonia and Victoria. He will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or funeral. A Mass and reception will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following foundations: Lung Health Foundation, Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation (Emergency COVID-19 Fund), or The Salvation Army Toronto Grace Health Centre.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.