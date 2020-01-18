|
TUMINO, GIUSEPPE Born on August 26, 1931 in Ragusa Ibla, Sicily, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Toronto, at the age of 88. Loving father of Tina (Frank Marzinotto), Aldo and Lou. Cherished Nonno of Eliot, Nadine, Sabrina, Jessica and Anthony. Dear brother of Nunzio (Maria). Giuseppe will be sadly missed by his Zia Maria, his cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends here in Canada and Italy. A special thank you to his cousin, Marianna Nasello for all her help and the staff of West Park Long Term Care. Giuseppe arrived in Toronto in 1954 and with time started his own business – Tumino's Garden Centre. He lived a very happy, successful life with a smile always on his face. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, on Sunday, January 19th from 3-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Road, on Monday, January 20th, at 9:30 a.m. Private family entombment at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens, Oakville. Family and friends are invited to a reception in Giuseppe's honour at New Orleans Restaurant, 267 Scarlett Road, at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020