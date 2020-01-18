Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for GIUSEPPE TUMINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GIUSEPPE TUMINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GIUSEPPE TUMINO Obituary
TUMINO, GIUSEPPE Born on August 26, 1931 in Ragusa Ibla, Sicily, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Toronto, at the age of 88. Loving father of Tina (Frank Marzinotto), Aldo and Lou. Cherished Nonno of Eliot, Nadine, Sabrina, Jessica and Anthony. Dear brother of Nunzio (Maria). Giuseppe will be sadly missed by his Zia Maria, his cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends here in Canada and Italy. A special thank you to his cousin, Marianna Nasello for all her help and the staff of West Park Long Term Care. Giuseppe arrived in Toronto in 1954 and with time started his own business – Tumino's Garden Centre. He lived a very happy, successful life with a smile always on his face. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, on Sunday, January 19th from 3-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Road, on Monday, January 20th, at 9:30 a.m. Private family entombment at Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens, Oakville. Family and friends are invited to a reception in Giuseppe's honour at New Orleans Restaurant, 267 Scarlett Road, at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GIUSEPPE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -