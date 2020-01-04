Home

GIUSEPPE VILLALTA

GIUSEPPE VILLALTA Obituary
VILLALTA, GIUSEPPE Passed on peacefully on December 31, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Luciana and his beautiful daughter Nancy. Beloved father to Peter and Louise. Giuseppe was born in 1928 in Santa Marizza, Italy. He is survived by family in both Italy and Canada. Giuseppe will always be remembered in our hearts. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (North of Lawrence Ave. W.) Weston, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1789 Lawrence Ave. W., on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
