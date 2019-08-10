GIUSEPPINA (JOSIE) ARIGANELLO

Obituary

ARIGANELLO, GIUSEPPINA (JOSIE) With crushed hearts, we all share the unbearable pain of our sweet Josie's untimely death. Josie was born on May 14, 1964 and passed away on August 3, 2019. Josie's father also passed away on August 3rd, 46 years ago. Predeceased by her parents, Bruna and Giuseppe. Josie is survived by cousins in both Italy and Toronto, and an awesome group of friends too many to mention... confused and missing Josie are the loves of her life, her precious dogs Duke and Niko. Josie suffered greatly during a very recent diagnosis of an unrelenting cancer. Josie loved to read, work out, spend time at her trailer, and spoil her dogs, travel, especially to the Dominican, Jamaica, Italy and anywhere else with sunshine and good company. Josie's love of, and loyalty to, her friends, family (and dogs) could not easily be matched. Jos is now at peace, pain free, and finally reunited with her loving parents. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., at St. Lawrence Martyr Church (2210 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough). Interment and Reception to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019
