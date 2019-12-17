CIUFO, GIUSEPPINA February 3, 1914 - December 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Villa Forum Nursing Home – Mississauga Site in her 106th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Eugenio Ciufo (December 20, 2006). She will be sadly missed by her children, Tony and wife Angela Ciufo, Luci and her husband Mario Frati. Cherished Grandmother to Jo-Anne (David Piekny) and James Ciufo (Evgeniya). Great Grandmother to Matthew, Madeleine and Daniel. Many thanks to Dr. Douglas, Joanne Sacco and staff at the Villa Forum, 3rd Floor, for their support, excellent care and compassion over the past 8 years. Family and friends will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke (1810 Albion Rd., 416-679-1803), on Wednesday, December 18th, from 2-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10 a.m., in the Glendale Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment to follow on site. If so desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society, Multiple Sclerosis Society or the New Sick Children's Hospital would be welcomed by the family.

