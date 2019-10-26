GAGLIANO, GIUSEPPINA God called Giuseppina peacefully, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 89. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Gaetano. She will be forever missed by her dear children, Pina (Rudy), Frank (Domenica), Jay (Sandro), Joe (Mary-Ellen), Jesse (Joanne), Frances (Carmen), Tony (Lina), Janey (Pierino), John (Rita) and Maria. Proud grandmother to 35 and adoring great-grandmother to 22. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. and on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.). Private entombment to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Giuseppina may be made to the Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019