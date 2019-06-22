RANDAZZO, GIUSEPPINA Peacefully at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Loving mother of Gina and Joe (Melissa). Predeceased by her son Phil and son-in-law Joe. Cherished Nonna of Stephanie (Marco), Diana (Giulio), Selia, Isabella and Joseph; and Bis-Nonna of Massimo and Gabriela. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Tuesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019