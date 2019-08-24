LEWIS, Gladys Ann (nee ROBERTS) Is now an angel! November 29, 1933 – August 20, 2019 Surrounded by her family, Glady passed away peacefully, on August 20, 2019, in her 86th year. Cherished wife of Don for over 64 years. Lovingly remembered by her children Linda, Laura (Grant) and Eric. Her grandchildren, Jennifer and Edward (Claudia) and her great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jesse. Remembered by her sister Joan, brother Dan (Marlene) and sister-in-law Betty. Predeceased by her brother John. She will always be loved and missed by her extended family and many life friends. The family will receive friends at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Tuesday, August 27, 2018 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. Cremation to follow with a private interment. In memory of Glady, donations may be made to the Scleroderma Society of Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019