BARTLETT, GLADYS August 29, 1941 - September 30, 2020 Daughter of Bill and Stella Myles, mother to Bobby and Scott, sister to Eileen and Gary Foote-Jackson, Phyllis and Roly Larlee, Mary and Ken Freeman, Tina and Tom Hewitt, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Gladys treasures the warmth of the yummy yellow sunshine, rock and roll music, boat rides at the lake, beauty of nature and oatmeal-raisin cookies. We love you Gladys.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store