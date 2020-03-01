|
CORBY, GLADYS It is with great memories of her grand and generous spirit, that we must sadly announce the passing of Gladys Corby at the age of 98. Originally from Sydney Mines, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, she slipped away peacefully, at Chester Village in Toronto, early on Sunday morning, with her son Paul Corby and daughter-in-law Kim Corby by her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband Allen and son Gregory, Gladys was admired for her grace, warmth and wit. She is survived by her dear granddaughter Emma, and her sister Connie, of Dartmouth. She has been cremated, and her life will be celebrated at a private service. Fare Thee Well Love
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2020