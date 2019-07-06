MOULD, GLADYS DOROTHY (AKA JENNIE) (nee METCALFE) Died June 26, 2019 in her 84th year. Beloved wife of Mike (Dogface), married for 56 years. Gladys was the daughter of the late Joel James Metcalfe and the late Mabel Dorothy Burton. Much loved MOM to Peter and Margo. Greatly loved Nanny to Emma, William and Evie. Gladys was predeceased by her sister (Shirley). Survived by sisters Bette, Marilyn and Jacqueline. Gladys was born and raised in Brockville, proud of her UEL heritage and an avid genealogist. Special thanks to Ralph in ICU whose care went above and beyond. Cremation has already taken place. No flowers at family request, donations in Gladys' name to any of the following charities: The Salvation Army in memory of her Aunt Reta Vincent, Doctors Without Borders, Operation Smile, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019