STRUYS, GLADYS ERNESTINE After a wonderful and fruitful life, Gladys passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. Gladys was born in Sri Lanka in 1928 and enjoyed every one of her 91 years including a return visit to Sri Lanka to ride elephants in her 89th year. She grew up in Sri Lanka, got married to Oswin in 1949. They moved in London, England in 1951 where she worked and gave birth to Ronald. In 1954, Gladys and Oswin returned to Sri Lanka. In 1956, they immigrated to Toronto, Canada; but just before departure, Johann was born. Gladys was one of 11 children of Amelia and Charles Solomons of Matara, Sri Lanka. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Oswin. She will be missed by her sisters Lois Casinader of Sydney Australia, Margie Kanakaratnam of Toronto, Canada, Daphne Solomons of Vancouver, Canada and Esther Hanibelsz of Melbourne, Australia and brother-in-law, Dr. Bede Muller of Sydney, Australia. She will be remembered by the families of her predeceased siblings, Harry, Edward, Cecil, Dickie, Elna and Thelma. Grandchildren, Patrick Struys (Los Angeles) and Ken Struys (San Francisco) will miss their grandmother. They have many great memories including the trips to Sri Lanka with Grandma as the tour guide. Nieces, nephews in Canada, Sri Lanka, Australia, Switzerland, Israel, Dubai, The Netherlands will miss the visits from Gladys who was always travelling to somewhere in the world. As an early immigrant to Canada, Gladys and Oswin, were always happy to assist/sponsor many Sri Lankans to join them in wonderful Canada. Their home was a major gathering spot for every celebration in the year. She will surely be missed by family and friends. These include the first people they met in Canada who have remained friends to this day, Erna and Helmut Fritz and Mimma and Maria Rizzo. Plans for a celebration of Gladys' life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Covenant House Toronto 20 Gerrard Street East Toronto, Ontario M5B 2P3 A non-profit organization that serves, at-risk, homeless and trafficked youth between 16 and 24.



