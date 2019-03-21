Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS GRIMMOND. View Sign

GRIMMOND, GLADYS Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Gladys will be lovingly remembered by her large extended family, church family and dear friends at a "Celebration of Life" to be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Compass Point Bible Church, 1500 Kerns Rd., Burlington, ON L7P 3A7. A reception will follow. Also, on Sunday, March 24th, Prayers for the Departed (Gladys Grimmond) will take place at 11:30 a.m., after the Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., located at Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Mission, at the chapel of Trinity College, University of Toronto, 6 Hoskin Avenue.

