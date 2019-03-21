GLADYS GRIMMOND

GRIMMOND, GLADYS Passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Gladys will be lovingly remembered by her large extended family, church family and dear friends at a "Celebration of Life" to be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Compass Point Bible Church, 1500 Kerns Rd., Burlington, ON L7P 3A7. A reception will follow. Also, on Sunday, March 24th, Prayers for the Departed (Gladys Grimmond) will take place at 11:30 a.m., after the Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., located at Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Mission, at the chapel of Trinity College, University of Toronto, 6 Hoskin Avenue.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019
