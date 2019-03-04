Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLADYS "MARGARET" HUGHES. View Sign

HUGHES, GLADYS "MARGARET" Passed away at Lakelands Long Term Care, Parry Sound, Ontario, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at age 95. Margaret was born on June 26, 1923 in Swansea, Wales. She was predeceased by her parents Harry and Hester Harriet Davies. Margaret married Gerald Black in 1947 and had two sons. Gerald died in 1976. Margaret later married Canon Hywel Hughes who passed away in 2007. Margaret is survived by loving sons Phillip (Mary Lynne) Black and Douglas (Alida) Black; three grandchildren Marijna, Amanda (Chris) and Gerry (Jennifer); great-grandchild Avery; also by her step-grandchildren Ken (Julie), Kristy (Glen); and their children Kameron, Korey, Jaimie, Trent and Autumn. Margaret had a wonderful long life, teaching in London in World War II during the bombing and later meeting Gerry, a Canadian soldier returning to Britain back from fighting in Europe. In 1947, she married Gerry and began a new life in Canada. A long teaching career commenced through which she met many friends including her dear friends Pat Devlin and Fern Allen. Margaret principally taught in the junior grades and had a love for children that carried on through all her life. After Gerald died suddenly, she later met an old high school friend, Canon Hywel Hughes and commenced a new life as a Minister's wife. This required travelling between Wales and Canada for a number of years until Hywel retired to Canada. Margaret had a strong bond with the Church of Our Saviour and the congregation for many years. In later years Margaret developed dementia and was brought to an excellent Long Term Care facility in Parry Sound, near family. Her remaining years were spent with loving care. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Church of Our Saviour, 1 Laurentide Avenue, North York, ON. Donations to Church of Our Saviour or Lakeland Long Term Care, 6 Albert Street, Parry Sound, ON P2A 3A4, or a charity of your choice would be gratefully received. Condolences may be forwarded through



1403 Bayview Avenue

Toronto , ON M4G 3A8

