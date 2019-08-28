HUGHES, GLADYS "MARY" (nee FOTHERGILL) June 17, 1928 - August 24, 2019 Predeceased by husband Ted (2000), daughter Dian (2011) wife of Bruce, son David (2016) husband of JoAnn. Survived by son Brian (Mary), daughter Joanne (Randy), Grandsons Shawn, Tim, Robert, Matthew and Mark, great-granddaughters Jadyn and Abbie. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life on Friday, August 30th, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough (west of McCowan Rd.). Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2019