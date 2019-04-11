FULTON, GLADYS JOAN (nee RANKIN) With great sadness we announce the passing of Gladys Joan Fulton on April 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Gladys has been reunited with husband Donald, son Christopher, and her parents Minnie and John Rankin. Cherished mother of Jennifer (Kent Kohler), loving grandmother of Sean (Wendi Kohler) and Robyn Corbiere (Kohler). Great-grandmother of Lauren, Cameron, Sierra and Caitlyn. Gladys has been laid to rest at Brampton Memorial Gardens in a private family ceremony. Family and friends are invited to A Celebration of Life on April 27, 2019 at the Waterford Retirement Residence (132 Edgehill Drive, Barrie) at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Days for Girls" in memory of Gladys. For information go to www.daysforgirls.org, please direct donations to Barrie, Ontario. We would like to thank all the staff at the Waterford for their kindness and loving support, who went above and beyond in their care of Mom and her cat Toby. Shared stories, photos and memorial donations in memory of Gladys may be left for the family in her guestbook at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019