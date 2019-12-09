PRITCHARD, Gladys Josephine Ann (nee MORRISON) It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Gladys on December 6, 2019 in Etobicoke at the age of 77. Born in Charlottetown, PEI, Gladys arrived in Etobicoke in 1959 where she met the love of her life, her husband, the late John. She was a loving mother to her devoted son Fred and son-in-law Howard Goldstein. Beloved sister of Arlene Kubas and Rhonda Burton, and sister-in-law of Barry MacMillan, June Morrison, Ron Kubas, Kathy Reed, and Dave Burton. Predeceased by her parents, James and Kathleen; siblings June MacMillan, Jack, Jimmy, Bernie, and Blair; and siblings-in-law Fred and Mary Pritchard and Paula Morrison. Gladys will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, and cousins; by Dorian Werda (the daughter she never had); and by her many lifelong friends and her more recent friends from Hearthstone by the Bay. She approached life with great humour and determination. We extend a sincere "thank you" to the staff at Hearthstone by the Bay; the Emergency, Medicine, and Oncology departments of St. Joseph's Health Centre Toronto; her visiting nurses and PSWs; and the staff and volunteers at the Dorothy Ley Hospice. A celebration of Gladys' life will be held at St. Margaret's Anglican Church (156 Sixth St., New Toronto) on Thursday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow, and interment at Assumption Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice (dlhospice.org). Messages of condolence may be placed at ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 9, 2019