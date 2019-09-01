LITTLE, GLADYS (nee SKANES) February 28, 1927 - August 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side. Predeceased by husband Herbert (2010). Beloved mother of Herb, Rob and Jennifer and grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Many thanks to the staff at Lakeshore Lodge, Etobicoke who looked after her. A Celebration of Life to be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, 3850 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON, on September 6, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospital for Sick Kids. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.imfunerals.com In Memoriam Funeral Services Inc. has been given the honour to serve the Little Family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019